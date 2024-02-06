Delhi Weather: Fog envelopes city as temperature drops to 7°C

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Fog enveloped the city as minimum temperature dropped to 7°C

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department. This was two notches below the season's average temperature.

Dense fog was reported in isolated pockets of Delhi. The visibility recorded 200 metres at Palam at 8.30 am, it said. The weather department has forecast moderate fog on Tuesday. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 20 degrees Celsius, it said, adding that the humidity recorded at 95 percent at 8.30 am.

Delhi's air quality was in the 'moderate’ category with a reading of 147 at 9 am on Tuesday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Earlier, the weatherman had predicted rain and thunderstorms in the national capital. The change in weather was attributed to the western disturbance.

The weather department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with dense fog in the morning for Saturday (February 3), with the possibility of very light rain and drizzle in night due to a fresh western disturbance.

(With inputs from agencies)

