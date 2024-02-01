Delhi-NCR receives heavy rains for second consecutive day | Check today's weather prediction

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Heavy rains lashed several regions of Delhi and NCR.

In the midst of a bitterly cold winter, Delhi-NCR experienced unanticipated rain and thunderstorms for the second consecutive day on Thursday. The intense downpour, which started on Wednesday, has led to road blockages and widespread waterlogging. This has compounded the challenges for the city's residents who were already grappling with the severe winter conditions.

More rains expected today

According to the India Meteorological Department's prediction, the weather in Delhi is likely to remain the same and more rains are expected on Thursday. "One patch is moving across Delhi and is currently giving light to moderate rainfall at a few places, accompanied by moderate to intense thunderstorms and lightning and gusty winds," said IMD. The weather department further said that another patch was moving from Rohtak and Jhajjar towards Delhi.

"Another patch is moving from Rohtak and Jhajjar (Haryana) towards Delhi, this may give another spell of light to moderate rainfall at a few places accompanied by moderate to intense thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds after 2-3 hours," IMD further added.

Western disturbances led to rain

Under the influence of two western disturbances, several parts of the national capital received light-intensity rainfall on Wednesday afternoon. Areas including RK Puram, Safdarjung, INA market, Sarai Kale Khan, and Lodhi colony in Delhi witnessed heavy downpour on Wednesday. "As regards, Western Himalayan Regions (Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) also getting rainfall/snowfall activity and likely to continue during the night and morning hours of today shown in recent satellite imagery," IMD said.

THESE regions to have heavy rains

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi has predicted the occurrence of thunderstorms with light to moderate-intensity rain in various areas, including Delhi (Mundaka, Punjabi Bagh, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Delhi Cantt, Palam, IGI Airport, Ayanagar, Deramandi), NCR (Gurugram), Jhajjar, and Farukhnagar (Haryana). Simultaneously, several regions in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand have experienced light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread snowfall. This weather pattern is expected to persist over the next five days due to the influence of western disturbances, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Earlier forecasts from the IMD indicated that light or moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is highly likely over Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, and Delhi, with isolated to scattered rainfall expected over Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan during January 31 and February 1. The IMD further clarified that no cold wave conditions are anticipated over any part of the country in the next five days.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Delhi weather: Dense fog lowers visibility, over 50 flights delayed at IGI Airport | Check details