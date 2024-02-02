Delhi Weather: Visibility drops to zero as dense fog envelops national capital

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Fog engulfs temporary structures in Greater Noida

Delhi on Friday woke up to a blanket of dense fog. Several areas across the national capital witnessed zero visibility, including India Gate. Trains and flight services were disrupted in Delhi and neighbouring regions.

Flight operations affected

Several flights were delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport due to bad weather in the Delhi-NCR region.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), a layer of fog shrouded isolated areas of Delhi and East Uttar Pradesh, while dense fog was observed in isolated pockets of Haryana, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand.

Earlier on Thursday, the visibility was recorded at 500 metres in Delhi's Safdarjung and East-Uttar Pradesh, while it came down to 50 metres in several areas of Haryana, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand.

"Visibility recorded (at 2330 hours IST of today) (<=500 metres): Haryana: Hissar- 50; Rajasthan: Churu- 50; Jharkhand:Ranchi- 50; Delhi: Safdarjung- 500; East Uttar Pradesh: Gorakhpur & Varanasi (Babatpur)- 500 each," IMD said in a post on X.

