Delhi: 35-year-old bank officer dies by suicide after jumping in front of metro train at Udyog Bhawan station

Delhi metro suicide: A 35-year-old bank officer killed himself by jumping in front of a moving train at the Udyog Bhawan metro station, police said today (October 28).

The incident happened on Friday (October 27) evening and Divanshu Chopra died on the spot, they said. No suicide note was found on him.

According to police, Chopra had flown to Delhi from Punjab's Amritsar on Friday. He worked as an officer in the Punjab & Sind Bank and lived with his parents in Amritsar, police said. Delhi Metro sources also confirmed the incident.

The incident occurred at around 5.30 pm, and the train was moving towards the Central Secretariat metro station, a source said. Services were briefly delayed due to the incident, they said.

