SHOCKING! Seven members of family die by suicide in Gujarat's Surat

Surat mass suicide: Seven members of a family allegedly died by suicide in Siddheshwar apartment in Gujarat's Surat today (October 28), police said. According to information, a man Manish Solanki died allegedly after hanging himself, while other family members, including his parents, wife and three children, are suspected to have died after consuming poison.

Rakesh Barot, DCP, Surat, told media, "Seven members of a family have committed suicide. They have written a suicide note, and we are verifying it. It appears to be money problem. Further investigation is underway in the case."

More details are awaited in this regard.

(With ANI inputs)

