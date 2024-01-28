Delhi: 1 dead, 17 injured as stage collapses during singer B Praak's event at Kalkaji mandir | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Visuals from Kalkaji Mandir

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a woman died and 17 others were injured after a stage inside Kalkaji temple in Delhi collapsed during an event in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, said Delhi Police. A platform that collapsed was made of wood and iron frame.

Police said the woman was rushed to the hospital by two people in an auto, but she was pronounced dead upon arrival. Efforts are underway to identify the woman.

All the injured were admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, Safdarjung Hospital and MAX. The condition of them, including some who received fractures, are stable now. "So far 17 injuries have been received. One lady about 45 years old was brought dead at MAX hospital who is still unidentified," said police.

Here's a video of the incident

The incident happened at midnight on Saturday during Mata Jagran at Mahant Parishar at temple. Several devotees climbed on the stage after they got excited when hymns were being sung. As a result of this, the stage collapsed.

'No permission was granted for event'

Delhi Police said that no permission was granted for holding the event. "However, sufficient staff was deployed to maintain law and order. There was a gathering of around 1500-1600 people at about 12:30 midnight," said police.

"One elevated platform was erected near the main stage for seating the families of organisers and VIPs. The platform was made with a wood and iron frame. The elevated platform curved down as it could not bear the weight of people sitting or standing on this stage. Some people who were sitting below the platform got injuries,"' it added.

A case under Sections 337, 304A, 188 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the organisers of the event.

'Management very necessary': Singer B Praak

Singer B Praak, who was performing at the event expressed grief over loss of life. In a video message on his official Instagram handle, B Praak said management at such events holds a crucial role.

"This is the first time I have seen something like this happen before my eyes, and I am deeply saddened by it. What happened while I was singing at Kalkaji Mandir is extremely unfortunate," the singer said in the video message. "I hope those who were injured make a speedy recovery."

"Authorities at the event urged everyone to keep order and management at such events is necessary," he said, adding, "We must take care of children and the elderly, all lives are of utmost importance," he added.

