Delhi man stabbed, shot by four men in busy lane in Shastri Park

A man was attacked by four people and later shot in Delhi's Shastri Park area, police said. The accused are absconding while an investigation has been launched by the police.

CCTV footage showed a lane bustling with activity when complete chaos broke out. Within a short period, the street was empty with only the accused being visible. They can be seen running behind the victim and stabbing him with a knife.

Although some onlookers tried to stop the attack they were unsuccessful in doing so. Later, one of the accused pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

According to the police, the victim had been shot in both legs and had been rushed to the Jag Pravesh Chnra Hospital. He was later referred to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital followed by the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in the national capital.

"A PCR call regarding the firing was received in PS Shastri Park. The victim was injured on both his legs and was admitted to JPC Hospital, later the victim was referred to GTB Hospital and then to RML Hospital," said the police.

"A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. All 4 accused are absconding. Efforts are being made to nab them," the police said.

