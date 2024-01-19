Noida man shot dead in broad daylight while returning from gym inside car

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Noida: A man was shot dead while returning from the gym in Noida on Friday. The incident took place under Sector-39 police station limits when the deceased was leaving from his workout session.

According to reports, several rounds of bullets were fired under Sector-39 police station limits as the man was approaching his car.

"We received information from Sector 104, under limits of Police Station Sector 39, that one person named Suraj Bhan was leaving from a gym after working out. As soon as he reached his car, some people opened fire on him. The police reached the spot immediately and rushed the man to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. The body has been sent for postmortem. Four teams have been formed to investigate the matter...," police informed.

DCP Noida Harish Chander said the Sector 39 police station was alerted about the incident at around 2:30 pm and a team was rushed to the crime spot.

"The man was taken to a nearby hospital but he did not survive," Chander said.

The deceased has been identified as Sooraj Mann, who lived as a tenant in the posh Lotus Panache society nearby, according to the police.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem and the man's family is being contacted," the DCP said.

He said an investigation has been launched into the case and efforts are underway to identify the accused.

