'Security has also been tightened': CM Yogi after reviewing preparedness for January 22 ceremony

As the country awaited the grand opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reached 'Ram Nagri' to take stock of the arrangments and preparations for the mega 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. CM Adityanath offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple, one of the popular shrines dedicated to Lord Hanuman.

Adityanath after reviewing the preparedness said, "...There is an atmosphere of celebration in entire Ayodhya Dham, Uttar Pradesh and the country for Ram Temple's 'pranpratishtha' ceremony. I have come here to conduct an inspection of the arrangements given the programme...The authorities and the ministers of the state govt have already completed their planning for the historic programme on January 22..."

The CM added, "...The state government has made preparations to give full assistance to the devotees coming to Ayodhya for 'darshan'...A green corridor has also been set up for devotees coming from Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj and other cities...Security has also been tightened..."

The CM was seen making enquiries about preparations for the 'Pran Pratishtha' event from officials of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust during this visit. He also interacted with seers and mahants, taking stock of necessary arrangements while making enquiries about further requirements, if any.