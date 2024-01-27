Kejriwal alleges BJP 'trying to poach MLAs': 'They have contacted 7 legislators and offered Rs 25 crore'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday alleged that the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is trying to poach AAP MLAs and break his party ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

In a long post on X, AAP national convenor said, "Although they claim that they have contacted 21 MLAs but as per our information they has contacted only 7 MLAs so far and all of them refused. This means that I am not being arrested to investigate any liquor scam but they are conspiring to topple the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi. In the last nine years, they hatched many conspiracies to topple our government. But they did not get any success. God and the people always supported us. All our MLAs are also strongly together. This time also these people will fail in their nefarious intentions.

These people know how much work our government has done for the people of Delhi. Despite all the obstacles created by them, we have accomplished so much. The people of Delhi love “AAP” immensely. Therefore, it is not in their power to defeat AAP in the elections. So they want to topple the government by arresting them on the pretext of a fake liquor scam."