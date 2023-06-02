Friday, June 02, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Delhi
  4. Delhi: Four labourers injured after roof of under-construction building collapses in Kirari area

Delhi: Four labourers injured after roof of under-construction building collapses in Kirari area

Delhi news: Three injured persons have been discharged after first aid and one injured is under treatment.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: June 02, 2023 18:44 IST
Delhi news, four injured after roof of under construction building collapses, under construction bui
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Delhi: 4 injured after roof of under-construction building collapses in Kirari area

Delhi news: Four labourers were injured after a roof of an under-construction building collapsed at Inder Enclave Phase 2, Kirari Suleman Nagar, Delhi. Three injured persons have been discharged after first aid and one injured is under treatment. 

Legal action is being taken in accordance with the law, said Delhi Police. 

More details are awaited in this regard. 

ALSO READ: SHOCKING! Man, believed to be dead, returns to home after 33 years in Rajasthan's Alwar

ALSO READ: Delhi: 18-year-old man stabbed multiple times in Badarpur area, probe on

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Top News

Related Delhi News

Latest News