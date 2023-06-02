Delhi: Four labourers injured after roof of under-construction building collapses in Kirari area

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Delhi: 4 injured after roof of under-construction building collapses in Kirari area

Delhi news: Four labourers were injured after a roof of an under-construction building collapsed at Inder Enclave Phase 2, Kirari Suleman Nagar, Delhi. Three injured persons have been discharged after first aid and one injured is under treatment.

Legal action is being taken in accordance with the law, said Delhi Police.

More details are awaited in this regard.

ALSO READ: SHOCKING! Man, believed to be dead, returns to home after 33 years in Rajasthan's Alwar

ALSO READ: Delhi: 18-year-old man stabbed multiple times in Badarpur area, probe on