Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Delhi: 18-year-old man stabbed multiple times in Badarpur area, probe on

Delhi crime news: An 18-year-old man Sumit Gautam was stabbed multiple times by a man, Jitendra and an unidentified accused in Badarpur area. The victim is critical and under treatment at AIIMS Hospital, said Delhi Police.

More details are awaited in this regard.

ALSO READ: SHOCKING! Man, believed to be dead, returns to home after 33 years in Rajasthan's Alwar