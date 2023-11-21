Delhi excise policy scam case: Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till THIS date | Check here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Delhi excise policy scam: In connection with an alleged excise policy scam, the Rouse Avenue court extended the judicial custody of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till December 11. While hearing the matter on Tuesday, the court observed that several documents are yet to be filed by the Enforcement Directorate for the accused persons.

Meanwhile, the court expressed displeasure with the lawyers to complete Section 207 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) compliance as soon as possible so that the trial could start of the matter.

Sisodia was arrested in February

Earlier in February 2023, Sisodia was arrested by CBI for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of Delhi's new excise policy. The policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the Opposition. Sisodia is currently in judicial custody. According to the CBI, Sisodia had played the most important and vital role in the criminal conspiracy, and he had been deeply involved in the formulation as well as the implementation of the said policy to ensure the achievement of the objectives of the said conspiracy.

However, the court also issued notice to the ED and fixed for hearing the arguments on November 24, on the interim bail plea of Benoy Babu. Binoy worked as a general manager with a liquor company and was arrested by ED in November, last year.

Delhi excise policy scam

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP. The policy was subsequently scrapped and the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in its implementation. Following this, the ED registered a case under the PMLA.

