'Politically motivated': Arvind Kejriwal writes to ED, unlikely to appear before probe agency today

Delhi excise policy scam case: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) asking it to take back the summons to him in connection with the excise policy scam case. This comes as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief was scheduled to appear before the probe agency on Wednesday at 11 am.

In his reply to the ED, the Delhi Chief Minister termed the summon notice as "illegal and politically motivated." "The notice was sent at the behest of the BJP. Notice was sent to ensure that I am unable to go for election campaigning in four poll-bound states. ED should withdraw the notice immediately," he added.

The Delhi Chief Minister has been issued the summons under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This is the first time that he has been summoned by the ED.

CBI questioned Kejriwal in April

After being asked around 56 questions by the CBI in April regarding the liquor scam, Kejriwal had described the entire matter as "fabricated" and an attempt to destabilize the AAP. This is the first time that he has been summoned by the ED. In its chargesheets submitted in the case, the ED mentioned Kejriwal's name several times and claimed that the accused were in touch with him about the Delhi Excise Policy 2021–2022.

