Kapil Mishra's Duryodhana jibe at Kejriwal ahead of Delhi CM's appearance before ED

BJP leader Kapil Mishra who is known to be a dior critic of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday congratulated the people of Delhi ahead of the chief minister's appearance before the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged money laundering case in the liquor scam. The BJP leader and former AAP Cabinet minister also took a swipe at Kejriwal and called him Duryodhana whose all brothers are already in jail.

Taking to X, the BJP leader said, "Congratulations Delhi. Today is a special day. Delhi's criminals are going to jail one by one. All the brothers of Duryodhana are gone, now only Duryodhana is left. Only God knows when Kejriwal will go to jail, but the path of sin he is following will end in jail only. The fight of the people of Delhi against the corruption of Kejriwal gang is at its last and decisive point."

'Take back the summon'

Meanwhile, CM Kejriwal has written to the ED asking it to take back the summons to him in connection with the excise policy scam case. This comes as the AAP chief was scheduled to appear before the probe agency on Wednesday at 11 am. In his reply to the ED, the Delhi Chief Minister termed the summon notice as "politically motivated." "The notice was sent at the behest of the BJP. Notice was sent to ensure that I am unable to go for election campaigning in four states. ED should withdraw the notice immediately," he added.

'Another minister raided'

On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also conducted searches at premises linked to Delhi Cabinet Minister Raaj Kumar Anand in connection with a money laundering case. Apart from the minister's residence in the Civil Lines area, ED raids are underway at nine premises linked to him. The ED search teams are escorted by a team of the CRPF. Anand, 57, is the minister for social welfare and SC/ST welfare among others in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government. He is an MLA from Patel Nagar. After the resignations of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, the education and health ministries were allocated to Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand. However, later on, the health portfolio was transferred to Saurabh Bharadwaj, and education was assigned to Atishi.

