Delhi: Court's order on Brij Bhushan's regular bail plea today

Court reserves order: A Delhi court on Thursday (July 20) reserved for 4 pm order on the regular bail application of outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in connection with the case of sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

A Delhi court on Tuesday had granted 2-day interim bail to Singh in the case.

The judge today reserved the order after hearing arguments from both sides.

“Will pass order at 4 PM,” the judge said.

During the hearing, the public prosecutor, representing Delhi Police, asked the court to try the accused as per law and also urged to impose certain conditions if relief was granted.

When the court asked the prosecutor if he was opposing the bail application, he said, “I am neither opposing nor supporting.”

“Application should be dealt as per law and the order passed by the Supreme Court,” he told the court.

Complainants' counsel opposes plea

The counsel who appeared for the complainants opposed the application stating that the accused was very influential.

“Bail should not be granted. If at all it is granted, strict conditions must be imposed. Witnesses have been approached from time to time, no threat though,” he told the court.

The counsel for the accused told the court that he will abide by all conditions.

“No threat etc. will take place. Law is very clear. He should be granted bail. I am undertaking to abide by conditions,” the defence counsel said.

The Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet against six-time MP Brij Bhushan on June 15 under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

