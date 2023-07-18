WFI chief Brij Sharan Bhushan gets 2-day interim bail by Delhi court

Follow us on Image Source : AP WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Delhi court on Tuesday granted 2-day interim bail to outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers. The court is scheduled to hear arguments on Thursday on the regular bail plea of outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet against the six-time MP on June 15 under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The court also granted bail to Vinod Tomar, the suspended assistant secretary of the WFI, in the case. Tomar was charged with offences under IPC sections 109 (abetment of any offence, if the act abetted is committed in consequence, and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 354, 354A and 506 (criminal intimidation).

The FIRs had mention of several alleged instances of sexual harassment like inappropriate touching, groping, stalking and intimidation by Singh at different times and places over a decade.

More details to follow

Latest India News