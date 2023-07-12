WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh 'liable to be prosecuted, punished': Delhi Police in chargesheet

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Wrestlers Protest: Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) outgoing chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is liable to be prosecuted and punished for offences of sexual harassment, molestation and stalking, Delhi Police said in its 1000-page chargesheet.

"According to the chargesheet, one complainant had mentioned six places where she felt she was molested by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Chargesheet states that based on the investigation so far, Brij Bhushan Singh was "liable to be prosecuted and punished for offences" of sexual harassment, molestation and stalking," the chargesheet said.

"A total of 21 witnesses have given their statements against Brij Bhushan Singh. 6 of them have given their statements under CRPC 164," it said.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been summoned by Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on July 18.

A Delhi court summoned Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers and said there was sufficient evidence to proceed against him.

Taking cognisance of the charge sheet, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal directed Singh to appear before the court on July 18.

The court also summoned Vinod Tomar, suspended assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India.

"Perusal of the police report, statements of the victims recorded under section 164 CrPC shows that the allegations are specific, suggesting offences under provisions of IPC. List of prosecution witnesses has been filed. Having heard the submissions and having carefully considered the police report, along with its annexed documents, including the statements of the victims... other witnesses... the other oral and documentary evidence, etc., this court takes cognizance for the offences committed, under sections of IPC," the judge said.

The judge directed the SHO of Connaught Place Police Station to execute the summons against both the accused. Judge Jaspal said he was giving a short date, noting that both the accused reside in Delhi.

Delhi Police had filed the charge sheet against the six-time MP Singh on June 15 under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

(With inputs from PTI)

