Bengaluru SHOCKER: Ex-employee barges into tech firm with sword, kills CEO, Managing Director

In a shocking incident, the Managing Director and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a tech company were attacked with a sword by a former employee, resulting in the duo's death, Bengaluru police said on Tuesday.

According to the reports, the incident occurred at Pampa Extension, Amrithahalli in Bengaluru.

The police identified the deceased as Phanindra Subramanya and Vinu Kumar, MD and CEO of Aironics Media Private Limited respectively. According to the police, the accused named Felix is said to be a former employee of Aironics and is now on the run.

The accused runs a rival business

The accused barged into the Aironics office and attacked the MD and CEO with a "sharp object", said DCP Northeast Laxmi Prasad. Both persons died on the way to the hospital.

Felix previously worked at Aironics but quit to form his own company, which is said to be a rival business.

