'If I'm corrupt, no one in this world is honest': Delhi CM Kejriwal after CBI summons him in excise policy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who addressed a presser on Saturday following a summon issued by CBI, boasted about his "clean image" and asserted if "he is corrupt then no one in the world is honest".

Earlier on Friday, the Central Bureau of Investigation summoned Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy scam case on April 16.

According to CBI sleuths, the Delhi CM was asked to be present at the agency headquarters at 11 AM to answer queries of the investigating team. "Will appear before CBI tomorrow. If Kejriwal is a thief, then no one is corruption free," he said.

"I knew, I would be the next target"

Meanwhile, refuting all the allegations levelled against him, Kejriwal asserted he knew about his fate the day he stood against corruption in Delhi Assembly. "The day I spoke against corruption in Delhi Assembly, I knew I would be next. If I am corrupt, not one in this world is honest," he asserted.

AAP to file case against CBI and ED

Further, he announced that his party will file cases against CBI and ED officials for alleged perjury and producing false evidence in courts.

"We will file appropriate cases against CBI and ED officials for perjury and producing false evidence in courts," said Kejriwal. Notably, the same statement was given by AAP leader Sanjay Singh after he was named in the chargesheet filed in the corruption case.

Conflicting statements

Quoting the conflicting statements by both CBI and ED, Kejriwal said they told the court that his colleague Sisodia has destroyed at least 14 mobile phones but later ED said it has four mobile with them. Later, Kejriwal claimed CBI officials said they have one phone.

"Manish Sisodia is accused of destroying 14 of his phones. Now ED is saying that out of that 4 phones are with them and CBI is saying that 1 phone is with them, if he has destroyed those phones, then how did they (CBI & ED) get those phones? These agencies are lying to the Court," according to Delhi CM.

Also Read: 'Will definitely go', says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Goa Police notice