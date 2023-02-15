Delhi: Brother, bike & police's laxity- how a tiff ended with stabbing to death

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Police launch a probe into the matter

A 25-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in the Nangloi area on Tuesday night. The victim was attacked by knives when he went to the spot to bring his brother's bike. His brother was beaten up by a group of people after an argument with a bus driver. He left his bike there and managed to escape.

According to the victim's uncle, his nephew had left his bike after being attacked by a group of people and he went to the police for help but they didn't help him.

"My nephew Vishal Malik was returning from a gym when he had an argument with an RTV bus driver over some issue. They were 8-10 people and they thrashed him," Khaleel Malik, uncle of the deceased.

"He left his bike there and managed to escape. He went to Nangloi Pollice Station and sought help but the police didn't help him. Later, he called his brother Sahil and asked him to bring the bike. When Sahil went there, they attacked him with knives and he died on spot," he added.

(With ANI input)

