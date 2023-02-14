Shraddha murder case rerun: Woman killed, body hidden in a freezer at dhaba in Haridas Nagar

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/PTI File Photo for representation only.

Delhi girl murder: A murder case having eerie similarities to the sensational Shraddha Walker case has come to light in Delhi. A girl was murdered and her body was hidden in a freezer at a dhaba in Baba Haridas Nagar.

The accused, identified as Sahil Gehlot, has been arrested and is being interrogated, the police said.

According to reports, Sahil allegedly strangulated the girl inside a car near Kashmere Gate ISBT and later hid the body in a freezer kept at a dhaba in Mitrau village.

The police have also arrested another accused named Rohit Gehlot aged 26 in the case. He is also been interrogated.

According to sources, Sahil and the deceased girl were friends since 2018. Sahil got engaged recently and his marriage was fixed for February 10.

The victim was furious about Sahil's wedding plans and demanded him to tell his parents about their relationship. However, Sahil was not ready leading to frequent quarrels between them.

On the intervening night of February 9-10, Sahil called the girl for a meeting near Kashmere Gate ISBT. He strangulated her in his car and later shifted the body at the dhaba.

Shraddha Walkar Murder Case

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, 28, allegedly sawed Shraddha Walkar's body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days. Poonawala is currently in jail facing trial.