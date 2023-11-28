Delhi’s air quality improves slightly to ‘Very Poor’ after rainfall, some areas still in ‘Severe’ category

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi air pollution

Delhi pollution: The national capital got slight respite from ‘Severe’ air quality on Tuesday (November 28) morning, after light rains lashed the city the previous evening, as the air quality improved a little to ‘Very Poor’ category, according to Central Pollution Control Board data at 7 am. The AQI at 4 pm yesterday was recorded at 395, and 387 at 10 pm. At 9 am yesterday, it was 400. The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, recorded 7.2 mm of rainfall till 8.30 pm. The city has recorded 10 severe air quality days this November so far.

Most of the areas recorded AQI under 400 this morning, while some witnessed air quality above the 400 mark.

AQI in various areas in Delhi:

Anand Vihar: 374

Ashok Vihar: 403

Dwarka Sector 8: 380

IGI T3: 355

ITO: 436

Jahangirpuri: 396

Najafgarh: 364

Mundka: 408

North Campus DU: 372

Patparganj: 378

Punjabi Bagh: 405

Rohini: 396

Shadipur: 301

Vivek Vihar: 413

Wazirpur: 411

AQI in various areas in Noida:

Sector 125: 308

Sector 62: 342

Sector 1: 305

Sector 116: 314

ALSO READ | Delhi: Upset with woman’s marriage, man stabs her multiple times on face in Shastri Park, arrested