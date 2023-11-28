Delhi’s air quality improves slightly to ‘Very Poor’ after rainfall, some areas still in ‘Severe’ category

Delhi pollution: The national capital got slight respite from ‘Severe’ air quality on Tuesday (November 28) morning, after light rains lashed the city the previous evening, as the air quality improved a little to ‘Very Poor’ category, according to Central Pollution Control Board data at 7 am. The AQI at 4 pm yesterday was recorded at 395, and 387 at 10 pm. At 9 am yesterday, it was 400. The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, recorded 7.2 mm of rainfall till 8.30 pm. The city has recorded 10 severe air quality days this November so far.
Most of the areas recorded AQI under 400 this morning, while some witnessed air quality above the 400 mark.
AQI in various areas in Delhi:
- Anand Vihar: 374
- Ashok Vihar: 403
- Dwarka Sector 8: 380
- IGI T3: 355
- ITO: 436
- Jahangirpuri: 396
- Najafgarh: 364
- Mundka: 408
- North Campus DU: 372
- Patparganj: 378
- Punjabi Bagh: 405
- Rohini: 396
- Shadipur: 301
- Vivek Vihar: 413
- Wazirpur: 411
AQI in various areas in Noida:
- Sector 125: 308
- Sector 62: 342
- Sector 1: 305
- Sector 116: 314
ALSO READ | Delhi: Upset with woman’s marriage, man stabs her multiple times on face in Shastri Park, arrested