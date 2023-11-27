Delhi: Upset with woman’s marriage, man stabs her multiple times on face in Shastri Park, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Crime news: A 22-year-old married woman was allegedly stabbed multiple times by her old friend, inflicting serious injuries, following an argument in the Shastri Park area of the national capital on Sunday (November 27), the police said. The victim was identified as Hasmat Jahan, living in Shastri Park, while the accused, Shah Babu (23), belonged to Bihar’s Kishanganj. She is undergoing treatment at a hospital and the man has been arrested on charges of attempt to murder. The incident occurred near Buland Masjid where the man had come to meet Jahan, the police said.

Details of the crime

"We got a PCR call at 3.25 pm regarding the stabbing of a woman," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

The police said that the victim is said to be stable and the accused was held along with a knife he used to commit the crime.

"Jahan sustained multiple stab injuries on her head, face and hands. She was taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital from where she was referred to GTB Hospital. She is undergoing treatment and is stable. Accused Shah Babu was apprehended from the spot and a knife used in the crime was also recovered from him," the DCP said.

According to the police, the woman’s husband, Mohammad Munna, is a tailor by profession.

Both knew each other

The Shah and Jahan knew each other before her marriage as both were neighbours in Kishanganj.

The police said that the accused was unhappy with her marriage and lost temper resulting in the occurrence of crime.

"Jahan had married Mohammad Munna four months ago. Shah Babu was unhappy with her marriage. The accused, who worked as a tailor in Hyderabad, came to Delhi to meet her. While speaking with her, he lost his temper and stabbed her multiple times," DCP Tirkey said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

