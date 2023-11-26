Jaipur woman, two others, who killed Tinder date and chopped his body into pieces, get life imprisonment

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Crime news: A woman was sentenced by a Jaipur court for allegedly killing her Tinder date in accomplice with two others, five years ago. The accused woman was identified as Priya Seth (27), while the victim, who was a businessman, was identified as Dushyant Sharma (28). Sessions Judge Ajit Kumar Hinger said in his order on Friday that the prosecution has presented adequate evidence to authenticate facts. Priya had befriended Dushyant on dating app Tinder and later called him to a rented accommodation where she, along with her two accomplices Dishkant Kamra and Lakshya Walia, held him hostage and demanded ransom from his family.

The accused stabbed the Tinder date multiple times and smothered him with a pillow to death after his family failed to pay the ransom, prosecution counsel Sandeep Lohariya said on Saturday (November 25).

"The prosecution has presented adequate evidence to authenticate these facts. The evidence presented by the prosecution proved that the accused have committed the crime," Lohariya quoted the judge as saying.

The court convicted the three accused based on the evidence, under sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced them to life imprisonment, he said.

How did both meet?

Dushyant had met Priya online in February 2018. In May that year, the woman and her accomplices planned to demand ransom from Dushyant’s family. They demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh from his father who later deposited

Rs 3 lakh in his son’s account. The accused used Dushyant’s debit card to withdraw Rs 20,000 from an ATM near Nehru Udhyan in Jaipur.

Out of fear of getting caught, the accused allegedly killed Dushyant and chopped his body into pieces and stuffed them into a suitcase. They later dumped the suitcase on the Delhi road.

According to the police, Priya and Kamra have a criminal history. She was arrested thrice in 2014, 2016 and 2017 for breaking an ATM machine. Kamra was arrested once in Mumbai.

