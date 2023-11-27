Delhi: Several areas wake up to ‘Severe’ air quality, others hover around ‘Very Poor’

Air pollution: The national capital registered air quality falling once again in the ‘Severe’ category on Monday (November 27) morning as several areas in Delhi recorded AQI over the 400 mark, according to Central Pollution Control Board data at 6 am. Some localities saw AQI less than 400. The air quality was recorded at 396 at 4 pm on Sunday. Several areas, yesterday, had woken up to AQI above 400 while some had just above 300.
AQI in various areas in Delhi:
- Anand Vihar: 406
- Ashok Vihar: 456
- Dwarka Sector 8: 401
- IGI T3: 376
- ITO: 434
- Jahangirpuri: 436
- Najafgarh: 389
- New Moti Bagh: 390
- Patparganj: 424
- Punjabi Bagh: 440
- RK Puram: 417
- Rohini: 432
- Shadipur: 389
- Vivek Vihar: 433
- Wazirpur: 458
AQI in various areas in Noida:
- Sector 125: 343
- Sector 62: 343
- Sector 1: 347
- Sector 116: 349