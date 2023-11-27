Delhi: Several areas wake up to ‘Severe’ air quality, others hover around ‘Very Poor’

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi air pollution

Air pollution: The national capital registered air quality falling once again in the ‘Severe’ category on Monday (November 27) morning as several areas in Delhi recorded AQI over the 400 mark, according to Central Pollution Control Board data at 6 am. Some localities saw AQI less than 400. The air quality was recorded at 396 at 4 pm on Sunday. Several areas, yesterday, had woken up to AQI above 400 while some had just above 300.

AQI in various areas in Delhi:

Anand Vihar: 406

Ashok Vihar: 456

Dwarka Sector 8: 401

IGI T3: 376

ITO: 434

Jahangirpuri: 436

Najafgarh: 389

New Moti Bagh: 390

Patparganj: 424

Punjabi Bagh: 440

RK Puram: 417

Rohini: 432

Shadipur: 389

Vivek Vihar: 433

Wazirpur: 458

AQI in various areas in Noida: