Monday, November 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Delhi
  4. Delhi: Several areas wake up to ‘Severe’ air quality, others hover around ‘Very Poor’

Delhi: Several areas wake up to ‘Severe’ air quality, others hover around ‘Very Poor’

Several areas in Delhi recorded 'Severe' air quality early in the morning on Monday while some others witnessed 'Very Poor' air quality.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Published on: November 27, 2023 7:01 IST
Delhi air pollution, Delhi AQI, Delhi pollution, air pollution
Image Source : PTI Delhi air pollution

Air pollution: The national capital registered air quality falling once again in the ‘Severe’ category on Monday (November 27) morning as several areas in Delhi recorded AQI over the 400 mark, according to Central Pollution Control Board data at 6 am. Some localities saw AQI less than 400. The air quality was recorded at 396 at 4 pm on Sunday. Several areas, yesterday, had woken up to AQI above 400 while some had just above 300.

AQI in various areas in Delhi: 

  • Anand Vihar: 406
  • Ashok Vihar: 456
  • Dwarka Sector 8: 401
  • IGI T3: 376
  • ITO: 434
  • Jahangirpuri: 436
  • Najafgarh: 389
  • New Moti Bagh: 390
  • Patparganj: 424
  • Punjabi Bagh: 440
  • RK Puram: 417
  • Rohini: 432
  • Shadipur: 389
  • Vivek Vihar: 433
  • Wazirpur: 458

AQI in various areas in Noida:

  • Sector 125: 343
  • Sector 62: 343
  • Sector 1: 347
  • Sector 116: 349

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Delhi News

Latest News