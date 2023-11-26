Sunday, November 26, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Delhi
  4. Delhi: Several areas still record ‘Severe’ air quality, some witness slight improvement

Delhi: Several areas still record ‘Severe’ air quality, some witness slight improvement

Several areas in Delhi woke up to 'Severe' air quality while some others witnessed 'Very Poor' AQI, slight improvement from yesterday.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Published on: November 26, 2023 7:15 IST
Delhi air pollution, Delhi AQI, Delhi pollution
Image Source : PTI Delhi air pollution

Air pollution: The national capital continued to witness ‘Severe’ air quality as the city woke up on Sunday morning, with some areas recording a slight improvement with ‘Very Poor’ air quality, according to Central Pollution Control Board data at 6 am. The city’s AQI remained in the ‘Severe’ quality yesterday morning, however, it improved to ‘Very Poor’ at 4 pm with AQI at 389. Several localities recorded AQI over 400 this morning while some others saw below this mark.

AQI in several areas in Delhi:

  • Anand Vihar: 431
  • Ashok Vihar: 431
  • Dwarka Sector 8: 387
  • IGI T3: 362
  • ITO: 381
  • Jahangirpuri: 450
  • Najafgarh: 357
  • North Campus DU: 393
  • Punjabi Bagh: 440
  • RK Puram: 393
  • Rohini: 423
  • Shadipur: 395
  • Vivek Vihar: 438
  • Wazirpur: 455
  • Patparganj: 415

AQI in Noida: 

  • Sector 125: 346
  • Sector 62: 373
  • Sector 1: 329
  • Sector 116: 344

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Delhi News

Latest News