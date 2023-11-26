Delhi: Several areas still record ‘Severe’ air quality, some witness slight improvement

Air pollution: The national capital continued to witness ‘Severe’ air quality as the city woke up on Sunday morning, with some areas recording a slight improvement with ‘Very Poor’ air quality, according to Central Pollution Control Board data at 6 am. The city’s AQI remained in the ‘Severe’ quality yesterday morning, however, it improved to ‘Very Poor’ at 4 pm with AQI at 389. Several localities recorded AQI over 400 this morning while some others saw below this mark.
AQI in several areas in Delhi:
- Anand Vihar: 431
- Ashok Vihar: 431
- Dwarka Sector 8: 387
- IGI T3: 362
- ITO: 381
- Jahangirpuri: 450
- Najafgarh: 357
- North Campus DU: 393
- Punjabi Bagh: 440
- RK Puram: 393
- Rohini: 423
- Shadipur: 395
- Vivek Vihar: 438
- Wazirpur: 455
- Patparganj: 415
AQI in Noida:
- Sector 125: 346
- Sector 62: 373
- Sector 1: 329
- Sector 116: 344