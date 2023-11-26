Delhi: Several areas still record ‘Severe’ air quality, some witness slight improvement

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi air pollution

Air pollution: The national capital continued to witness ‘Severe’ air quality as the city woke up on Sunday morning, with some areas recording a slight improvement with ‘Very Poor’ air quality, according to Central Pollution Control Board data at 6 am. The city’s AQI remained in the ‘Severe’ quality yesterday morning, however, it improved to ‘Very Poor’ at 4 pm with AQI at 389. Several localities recorded AQI over 400 this morning while some others saw below this mark.

AQI in several areas in Delhi:

Anand Vihar: 431

Ashok Vihar: 431

Dwarka Sector 8: 387

IGI T3: 362

ITO: 381

Jahangirpuri: 450

Najafgarh: 357

North Campus DU: 393

Punjabi Bagh: 440

RK Puram: 393

Rohini: 423

Shadipur: 395

Vivek Vihar: 438

Wazirpur: 455

Patparganj: 415

AQI in Noida: