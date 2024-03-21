Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested in liquor policy scam weeks before Lok Sabha elections, AAP moves SC

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on Thursday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the liquor policy scam case. The Chief Minister was arrested by the probing agency after two hours of questioning. According to reports, Kejriwal will be taken to the Enforcement Directorate's headquarters and will be produced in the court on Friday. Amid this, AAP minister Atishi said that they have moved the Supreme Court for quashing the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal and asked for an urgent hearing by the top court tonight itself.

The AAP chief was arrested after over two hours of questioning by an ED team, which included a Joint Director, at his residence. Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court refused to grant Kejriwal any interim relief. Kejriwal is the biggest name to be arrested in the alleged scam, after BRS lawmaker K Kavitha, former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and AAP RS member Sanjay Singh, among others. The Aam Aadmi Party protested against the Enforcement Directorate's actions to arrest AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal saying the people of Delhi are watching this and won't remain silent. As ED officials were carrying out searches at Kejriwal's residence, several AAP ministers including Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, and Delhi Speaker Ram Niwas Goel among others including party workers were present outside Delhi CM's residence. Speaking on Kejriwal's arrest, Rajya Sabha MP & JMM leader Mahua Maji said, "Wherever there is non-BJP govt, these things are happening in those states only. Elections are going to be held, model code of conduct is in place but the way things are going on, firstly in Jharkhand and then in Delhi, this isn't democracy but a preparation for autocracy..." A while ago, Delhi Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said that even if Kejriwal is arrested, he will continue to remain the Chief Minister. The Aam Aadmi Party-led government in Delhi had already scrapped its new liquor policy after money laundering questions were raised against the scheme. Arvind Kejriwal's phones and other electronic devices have been seized by the probing agency. The arrest, the first of a sitting chief minister, came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to Kejriwal from any coercive action by the agency. Kejriwal's arrest has come just weeks before the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled to be held in seven phases beginning from April 19. The polling in Delhi in all seven seats will take place in the sixth phase on May 25. AAP has entered into an alliance with the Congress in Delhi. The former will be contesting on four seats.

ALSO READ | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested in liquor policy case | Updates