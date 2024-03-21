Delhi liquor policy case: Who all are arrested before Arvind Kejriwal? Check here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Authorities have apprehended sixteen individuals thus far in connection with the ongoing investigation into the liquor scam. This list includes prominent political figures, business owners, and individuals associated with various organizations, shedding light on the scale and complexity of the ongoing investigation.

Here is the list of those detained:

Arvind Kejriwal: Delhi Chief Minister

Manish Sisodia: Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi

Sanjay Singh: AAP Member of Parliament

Vijay Nair: Head of AAP Communication Wing

K. Kavitha: BRS Leader

Raghav Magunta: Member of South Group, now turned witness

Gautam Malhotra: Son of former MLA from Akali Dal

Sameer Mahendru: Owner of Indospirit

Amit Arora: Owner of Vaddi Retail

P. Sharad Reddy: Promoter of Arvindo Group, turned witness

Abhishek Bonpalli: Member of South Group

Buchibabu Gorantla: Former MLA of Kavita

Binoy Babu: Regional Head of Record India

Rajesh Joshi: Director of Chauriyet Productions

Dinesh Arora: Owner of a restaurant chain, turned witness

Arvind Kejriwal arrested in money laundering case

In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal late Thursday night in connection with a money laundering case linked to the excise policy.

Here are the key highlights:

First arrest of a sitting Chief Minister

The arrest, a first of its kind, occurred shortly after the Delhi High Court denied Kejriwal protection from any coercive action by the agency. The 55-year-old leader's apprehension, amidst ongoing election campaigns, sparked strong reactions from his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which affirmed his continued role as Delhi's chief minister, even suggesting he would run the government from jail if necessary.

Demand for resignation

However, the BJP demanded Kejriwal's resignation on moral grounds, adding to the political turmoil surrounding the incident.

Swift action by ED

A 10-member ED team swiftly moved to Kejriwal's official residence after the high court order and conducted searches before making the arrest. Kejriwal was questioned briefly before being taken into custody.

Charges and allegations

The case revolves around alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating the Delhi government's excise policy, which was later scrapped. The ED has filed six charge sheets so far, attaching assets worth over Rs 128 crore. Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in the charge sheets, with the agency alleging his involvement in formulating the policy for undue benefits.

Political reactions

AAP leaders and supporters gathered near Kejriwal's residence, denouncing the ED's actions as politically motivated. AAP MP Raghav Chadha alleged a "big conspiracy" just before the Lok Sabha elections, while Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva called for Kejriwal's resignation and cooperation with the ED.

Legal proceedings

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court refused to grant Kejriwal protection from coercive action, listing his application for further consideration in April. Kejriwal is also facing an ED case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board.

As the case unfolded, it underscored the heightened political tensions and legal battles surrounding Kejriwal and his administration.