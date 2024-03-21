Delhi liquor policy case: Who all are arrested before Arvind Kejriwal? Check here

Authorities have apprehended sixteen individuals thus far in connection with the ongoing investigation into the liquor scam. This list includes prominent political figures, business owners, and individuals associated with various organizations, shedding light on the scale and complexity of the ongoing investigation.
Here is the list of those detained:
- Arvind Kejriwal: Delhi Chief Minister
- Manish Sisodia: Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi
- Sanjay Singh: AAP Member of Parliament
- Vijay Nair: Head of AAP Communication Wing
- K. Kavitha: BRS Leader
- Raghav Magunta: Member of South Group, now turned witness
- Gautam Malhotra: Son of former MLA from Akali Dal
- Sameer Mahendru: Owner of Indospirit
- Amit Arora: Owner of Vaddi Retail
- P. Sharad Reddy: Promoter of Arvindo Group, turned witness
- Abhishek Bonpalli: Member of South Group
- Buchibabu Gorantla: Former MLA of Kavita
- Binoy Babu: Regional Head of Record India
- Rajesh Joshi: Director of Chauriyet Productions
- Dinesh Arora: Owner of a restaurant chain, turned witness
Arvind Kejriwal arrested in money laundering case
In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal late Thursday night in connection with a money laundering case linked to the excise policy.
Here are the key highlights:
First arrest of a sitting Chief Minister
The arrest, a first of its kind, occurred shortly after the Delhi High Court denied Kejriwal protection from any coercive action by the agency. The 55-year-old leader's apprehension, amidst ongoing election campaigns, sparked strong reactions from his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which affirmed his continued role as Delhi's chief minister, even suggesting he would run the government from jail if necessary.
Demand for resignation
However, the BJP demanded Kejriwal's resignation on moral grounds, adding to the political turmoil surrounding the incident.
Swift action by ED
A 10-member ED team swiftly moved to Kejriwal's official residence after the high court order and conducted searches before making the arrest. Kejriwal was questioned briefly before being taken into custody.
Charges and allegations
The case revolves around alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating the Delhi government's excise policy, which was later scrapped. The ED has filed six charge sheets so far, attaching assets worth over Rs 128 crore. Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in the charge sheets, with the agency alleging his involvement in formulating the policy for undue benefits.
Political reactions
AAP leaders and supporters gathered near Kejriwal's residence, denouncing the ED's actions as politically motivated. AAP MP Raghav Chadha alleged a "big conspiracy" just before the Lok Sabha elections, while Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva called for Kejriwal's resignation and cooperation with the ED.
Legal proceedings
Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court refused to grant Kejriwal protection from coercive action, listing his application for further consideration in April. Kejriwal is also facing an ED case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board.
As the case unfolded, it underscored the heightened political tensions and legal battles surrounding Kejriwal and his administration.