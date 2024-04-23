Arvind Kejriwal administered insulin in Tihar jail after rise in sugar level, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi liquor case: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar jail in the liquor scam case, has been administered insulin after his sugar level rose to 320, sources said. It was for the first time after the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) arrest that Kejriwal was given insulin as his sugar level was rising gradually.

Kejriwal was administered a low-dose of insulin after the AIIMS team said that he can be administered a low-dose when the level crosses 200, Tihar jail officials said.

The Delhi Chief Minister is lodged in Tihar jail in the alleged excise policy scam case. His judicial custody is set to end on April 23 (today).

On Monday, Delhi's Rouse Avenue court denied Kejriwal's request in which he sought permission to consult a doctor for 15 minutes everyday.

Amidst this, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) meanwhile continues to target the Centre, alleging it of conspiring to kill the Delhi Chief Minister in the jail.

The party has accused the government that it was not paying attention to Kejriwal's health nor it was allowing him to take insulin.

Delhi Court orders to form medical board to examine Kejriwal

On Monday, AAP welcomed a Delhi court's decision directing AIIMS to constitute a medical board to examine Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying the direction proves there is no diabetologist in the Tihar jail.

The court directed the AIIMS to constitute a medical board to examine Kejriwal to determine if he needs insulin to control his blood sugar levels and said the home-cooked food that the AAP chief is consuming is different from the diet chart prepared by his doctor.

Kaveri Baweja, a special judge for CBI and ED cases, passed the order while declining Kejriwal's plea for video consultation with his doctor in the presence of his wife.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Kejriwal is in Tihar jail for about 22 days. He has been saying for many days that his sugar level is increasing and there is no diabetes specialist in the jail. He has been demanding insulin. Today, the court's decision made it clear that there is no diabetes specialist in Tihar jail."

"This is a welcome step and has proved that whatever he was saying was true," he said.

His Cabinet colleague Atishi said the court order proves that Kejriwal did not receive the right medical supervision in Tihar jail.

"Today, after 22 days in judicial custody, the Rouse Avenue court has directed the Tihar jail authorities to constitute a medical board of specialised doctors, including endocrinologists from AIIMS, who will examine and look after the severe diabetic condition of Kejriwal," she said.

"We hope that this medical board will sit today only to do his checkup and start giving him insulin from today itself," she added.

Kejriwal's sugar level has been above 300 for the last 10 days and he has been continuously demanding insulin as it is the only resort to control his levels of sugar, the minister said.

