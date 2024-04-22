'Doctors never said there is no need to worry,' Kejriwal says Tihar official lying under political pressure

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi liquor Scam Case: Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to Tihar jail superintendent saying he was saddened after reading his statements in the newspaper on the insulin matter, sources said. The Delhi Chief Minister termed recent statements by jail superintendent as false adding he (Kejriwal) was asking for insulin everyday.

Sources say that Arvind Kejriwal showed readings of the glucose meter to the Tihar jail superintendent and informed him that his sugar was going very high and ranging between 250 to 320.

Kejriwal further mentioned that doctors at AIIMS never said there was no need to worry but first they wanted to see some more data related to his health parameters. The Delhi CM alleged the Tihar jail administration of lying under the political pressure.

"Today I read in the newspapers that you have made certain false and misleading statements regarding my health," Kejriwal said.

Statement No. 1: 'The issue of insulin was never raised by Kejriwal'

"This is false. I have raised the issue of insulin for 10 days, every day, multiple times. I showed my high sugar levels to every doctor who came to see me. I showed them that there were 3 peaks in the sugar level every day - between 250-320. I also showed them that my fasting sugar level was in the range of 160-200 every day. Almost every day, I demanded insulin. Then how could you make such a statement that I never raised the issue of insulin," Arvind Kejriwal said.

Statement No.2: 'AIIMS doctors assured that there is no serious concern'

"AIIMS doctors never assured any such thing. They said that they will see all the data and then give their advise. I am pained that you have issued false statements under political pressure. I hope that you will follow the law and constitution," the Delhi CM said.

