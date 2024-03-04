Monday, March 04, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Roof collapses at Delhi's Ambience Mall, debris falls on escalators | Watch Video

Roof collapses at Delhi's Ambience Mall, debris falls on escalators | Watch Video

Emergency services were promptly deployed to the scene to assess the situation and ensure the safety of individuals present at the mall.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: March 04, 2024 19:33 IST
Ambience Mall
Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Roof collapse at Ambience Mall: Debris falls on escalators, causing panic

A section of the roof at Ambience Mall collapsed, sending debris crashing down onto escalators within the premises. The collapse resulted in debris falling onto the escalators, causing panic among shoppers and visitors at the mall.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Delhi News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement