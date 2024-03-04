Monday, March 04, 2024
     
Haryana: Five hospitalised after consuming mouth freshener in Gurugram restaurant

Those who consumed the mouth fresheners reportedly began vomiting and experienced bleeding from their mouths. Ankit, who refrained from consuming the mouth freshener due to his daughter's presence, alerted the authorities when the situation worsened.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Gurugram Updated on: March 04, 2024 21:23 IST
Haryana
Image Source : PIXABAY A nurse is checking the health status of a patient in a hospital.

Five individuals fell ill after allegedly consuming mouth freshener following dinner at a restaurant in Gurugram sector 90, according to authorities. Ankit Kumar, accompanied by his wife and friends, filed a complaint with the police, stating that they were offered mouth fresheners by restaurant staff after their meal. However, upon consumption, they experienced immediate health deterioration.

Medical diagnosis

Upon reaching the hospital, medical professionals determined that the mouth fresheners contained 'dry ice,' a dangerous acid that can be fatal if ingested.

Legal action

The police have registered a case under sections 120B and 328, and further investigation into the incident is currently underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the consumption of the contaminated mouth freshener.

