Vikas Dubey Kanpur encounter case updates: Haryana Police press conference put on hold

The Haryana Police, which was expected to address a press conference after dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey was spotted in a Faridabad hotel, has been put on hold. The criminal was allegedly spotted at an OYO hotel but managed to escape before the cops arrived.

As per reports, Vikas Dubey was staying at the Faridabad hotel with a fake identity and a changed name from Vikas to Ankur, as per a staff member of the hotel. Reports say he was staying at an OYO room at Badkhal Chowk.

Though Vikas Dubey was able to escape, however, the cops have arrested three of his aides after it raided the hotel. It is expected that in the presser today, Haryana Police may reveal some big lead on the whereabouts of the criminal who is one of the most wanted by UP Police after Kanpur encounter case.

