Hours after quarrel over washing utensils, relatives throw acid on 3 sleeping women

Image Source : FILE UP: Quarrelling over washing utensils, relative throws acid on three women

A 45-year-old woman and her two daughters suffered serious burn injuries when two of their relatives allegedly threw acid on them after barging into their house at Gyanpur here on late Sunday night, when they were sleeping, said police.

Victims Sheela Devi and her daughters Jyoti, 20, and Arti, 18, have been rushed to a Varanasi Trauma Centre for treatment, police said on Monday.

Sheela Devi's husband Rajendra Prasad told police in his compliant that his relatives Vimlesh and Sandeep threw acid on his wife and daughters hours after quarrelling with them over a petty issue of washing utensils on a roadside water tap.

Vimlesh, who works as a 'lekhpal' in Gyanpur Kotwali, barged into their house on late Sunday night with a canister of acid at emptied it on the sleeping women, he told the police.

While Vimlesh has been arrested, a hunt has been launched for his brother Sandeep, said police.

