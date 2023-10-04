Uttar Pradesh Police arrests wanted criminal and close aide of slain gangster Atiq Ahmed from Prayagraj

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representation purpose only

Uttar Pradesh Police arrested slain gangster Atiq Ahmed's aide and wanted criminal on Wednesday. The arrested criminal has been identified as Shakir. According to the information, the Dhoomanganj Police arrested him and also recovered a country-made pistol and two live cartridges from his possession.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Shakir under "Operation Giraffe". The police said that he was arrested from near an apartment in Mausam Vihar in Prayagraj. The arrest comes after Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a close aide of the gangster brothers Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf from Prayagraj, who used to arrange meetings with the latter while he was lodged in Bareilly jail. The accused was identified as Atin Zafar, son of Zafar Ullah, a resident of Khuldabad in Prayagraj district.

UP govt on killing of Atiq Ahmad

Earlier on September 30, the Uttar Pradesh government told the Supreme Court that "no-fault" has been found on the part of the police in an ongoing probe into the killing of dreaded gangster and former Lok Sabha member Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj on April 15.

In a status report filed in the apex court, the state of Uttar Pradesh has said it has left no stone unturned to ensure a fair and impartial investigation into the incident and other cases, including the killing of gangster Vikas Dubey and various police encounters since 2017, raised by the petitioner.

Ahmad and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college for examination on April 15. The entire shooting was captured live on national television.

