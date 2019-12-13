Uttar Pradesh: Neighbour rapes 13-yr-old girl, threatens with dire consequences on matter disclosure

Image Source : PTI Neighbour rapes 13-yr-old girl, threatens with dire consequences on matter disclosure

Police on Friday filed a complaint of a 13-year-old girl in Mahoba district of Banda, who was allegedly raped by her neighbour on November 21 when she was alone in the house. She also accused the neighbour of threatening her with dire consequences if she discloses the matter to anyone.

As per the police complaint, 22-year-old Rahul Paswan allegedly raped the girl on November 21, when he found that the girl alone at her house in Uttar Pradesh. After sexually assaulting the girl, he threatened her with dire consequences.

After a few days, Paswan asked the girl to meet him at a secluded place. The girl narrated the ordeal to her family on Thursday. On the basis of the family's complaint, an FIR was lodged on the same night.

Police said the efforts are on to nab the accused. The girl was sent for medical examination, they added.

(With inputs from PTI)

