Image Source : PTI UP: Mother stabs 3-year-old to death to punish husband

Stopped from visiting her parents on Holi, a woman punished her husband by stabbing their three-year-old son to death and later tried to end her own life by slitting her throat.

The incident took place in the Baijnath village in Pratapgarh on Sunday night when Kesh Kumari repeatedly stabbed her son Yug, leading to his death, and then tried to slit her throat but was saved by her in-laws and neighbours.

Police said Rakesh Verma, a resident of the Baijnath village in Uttar Pradesh, works as a labourer. He was building a new house away from his current residence.

His wife Kesh Kumari wanted to visit her family for Holi but he refused to let her go, which resulted in a dispute between the two.

The father and son went to sleep in the newly constructed house and Kesh Kumari and her mother-in-law remained in the old house.

Late on Sunday night, Kesh Kumari came to the new house and stabbed her son. She then tried to slit her throat but her husband and sister-in-law overpowered her.

After the incident, the family quietly buried the child in their land.

The Antu Kotwali police learnt of the incident on Monday evening and have detained the mother for questioning. The husband and other family members have also been detained.

The police spokesman said that the body of the child will be exhumed later on Tuesday and sent for post mortem.