UP: Man sets wife, daughter on fire following tiff over wedding guest list

A woman died while her daughter sustained burn injuries after her husband set them on fire allegedly due to disagreement over a wedding guest list, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday night in Lilauli area in Fatehpur and the accused identified as Phoolchandra is absconding, they said.

Sushila (60) and her daughter Guddan (35) were sleeping when the accused sprinkled petrol over the duo and set them on fire, Circle officer, Jafarganj, Dinesh Chandra Mishra said.

Both were taken to a hospital where Sushila succumbed to injuries while the condition of Guddan is stated to be critical, Mishra added.

Locals said Phoolchandra had an altercation with his wife over the guest list for their younger daughter's marriage, police said.

