MP: Man axes father, wife to death over illicit affair

A 35-year-old man allegedly axed his father and wife to death after he found them in a compromising position at their house in a village in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday. Santosh Lodhi killed his father Aman Lodhi (65) and wife Kavita (32) with an axe at their house in Gokalahar village, about 50 km from the district headquarters, on Friday night, additional superintendent of police (Rural) S S Baghel said.

During interrogation, Santosh told the police that he had killed the duo after he allegedly found them in an objectionable position at their home under Balkheda police station area, the official said.

A relative of the accused alerted the police, and a team of policemen found the bodies lying in a pool of blood in a room, while the accused was sitting at the doorstep of the house, he said.

The bodies of the victims were sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that the accused has been arrested and further investigations are underway.

