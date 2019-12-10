Image Source : FILE Another UP minor molested, threatened with 'Unnao-like' fate

Just days after a minor girl from Unnao succumbed to injuries after she was burnt alive while on her way to a court hearing a year after she was gang raped, another minor girl this time from Kanpur was allegedly molested by some men, who even threatened her with the 'Unnao rape victim-like fate' if she complained to the police. The victim said that the accused thrashed her family members when they objected to his behaviour. "When I reached the Naubasta police station with my family, the accused reached there and threatened us with consequences 'like the Unnao case'. "The police did not take any action there. My family is living in fear," she alleged.

According to the victim, she was accosted earlier by the accused Deepak Jadaun, who attempted to molest her. When she protested, he and his friends dragged her into a house, but she screamed and the locals gathered at the spot.

Superintendent of Police Aparna Gupta said that she was apprised of the matter and both, the victim and the accused had filed cross FIRs against each other. The matter was being investigated, she said.

The minor girl has made a video and posted it on the social media, seeking justice for herself and action against the accused. Gupta said that the matter was being investigated and the video was also being verified. She said that the FIR has been registered.