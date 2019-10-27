Sunday, October 27, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime News
  4. Middle-aged woman shot dead in Ballia

Middle-aged woman shot dead in Ballia

A 45-year-old woman was shot dead by unidentified assailants while she was asleep at her house in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Sunday. Savita Rajbhar was sleeping beside her husband on the terrace of her house at Tahirpur village on Saturday night when unidentified assailants sprayed bullets on her, an officer said.

PTI PTI
Ballia Updated on: October 27, 2019 15:22 IST
Representative Image
Image Source : PTI

Representative Image

A 45-year-old woman was shot dead by unidentified assailants while she was asleep at her house in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Sunday.

Savita Rajbhar was sleeping beside her husband on the terrace of her house at Tahirpur village on Saturday night when unidentified assailants sprayed bullets on her, an officer said.

The motive behind the killing is still unknown. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, Bansdih police station incharge Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

The woman's body has been sent for post-mortem, the officer added.

Write a comment

Elections
Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryFather shoots daughter for trying to stop him from drinking Next StoryAccused in shootout-loot outside MP bank held after encounter  