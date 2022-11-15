Shraddha murder case: Accused boyfriend who chopped his girlfriend under 24x7 watch in lock up | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, KUMAR SONU Aftab Poonawalla, who chopped of his girlfriend using a saw into 35 pieces, is being kept under 24x7 surveillance inside Delhi jail.

Shraddha Murder Case: Arrested Aftab Poonawalla, who chopped his girlfriend Shraddha Walker into 35 pieces and dumped them across the city's forest area, is being kept under 24X7 constant surveillance inside a police station lock up in Delhi. CCTV footage that surfaced shows that Aftab Poonawalla, 28, is being monitored 24x7 inside a cell at a police station in Delhi's Mehrauli.

Aftab strangled Shraddha around five months ago during an argument as she was asking him to marry her.

Reports say Shraddha and Aftab used to fight frequently as she wanted to get married. But when Aftab couldn't take the pressure, he murdered his live-in partner.

The couple had shifted to Delhi as Shraddha's family was against her relationship. Before this, they used to work in the same call center in Mumbai.

The accused is under 5-day police custody.

Shraddha's friend has also revealed that Aftab used to beat her and she eventually wanted to end the relationship but couldn't.

Meanwhile, around 10 samples of remains suspected to be of a human recovered, picked up by forensic experts & are being sent to confirm if they're all human remains. They'll be sent to match with DNA samples of her father. Search is on for other parts, Delhi Police sources informed.

28-year-old Aftab allegedly strangled his live-in partner and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days, police said on Monday.

In a harrowing tale of betrayal and subterfuge, the accused, a trained chef, evaded detection for six months, continued to live in the house they shared and was only arrested early Saturday after details of the killing and its grisly aftermath came to light during his interrogation.

Aftab told the police during the investigation that he killed Shraddha Walkar after a quarrel over marriage and the idea of chopping her body into pieces was inspired by "Dexter", an American crime TV series.

