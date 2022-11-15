Shraddha murder case: Aftab used to beat her, she wanted to leave him, says victim's friend

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Aftab Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, chopped her body into nearly 35 pieces, kept them in a fridge for three weeks and then dumped them across the city over several days, in a gruesome sensational murder case.

Shraddha Murder Case: A friend of Shraddha named Rajat Shukla has revealed that her live-in partner Aftab used to beat her and that she wanted to leave him but couldn't do so.

"Shraddha and Aftab were in a relationship since 2018. Initially, they lived happily, then Sharddha started telling that Aftab beats her. She wanted to leave him but couldn't do so. They shifted to Delhi for job," Rajat Shukla said.

"I was worried about Shraddha since July as there wasn't any reply from her side. Her phone was switched off too. After enquiring about her among her other friends, I informed her brother and we approached the police," said Laxman Nadir, another friend of shraddha.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police sources said that they are trying to get in touch with other friends. Aftab's social media account is being scanned. His past relationships to be analyzed. 4 of his friends who met him before he had a relationship with Shraddha will be contacted."

The brutal incident came to light after police informed that they have arrested a man who chopped his live-in partner into 35 pieces and dumped them across the city over 18 days.

Police informed that victim Shraddha was asking Aftab to marry and they both used to have fights. When Aftab couldn't control the pressure, he strangled her.

According to Inspector Sampatrao Patil of Manikpur Police Station in Vasai town, the woman was in a friendship and affair with the accused since 2019.

The series of events started after they had reportedly met through a friendship app, and finally culminating in her brutal killing that has shaken the Vasai town.

"Shraddha Walkar was working in a BPO (call centre) in Malad where she came in contact with Poonawala. They became friends and also had an affair," said Patil.

Later, the woman - who lived in Evershine City in Vasai East - sought her family's permission to get married to Poonawala - who lived in Diwanman Complex in Vasai west.

However, there was strong objection from her family and Shraddha walked out of her home to go and live with Poonawala in a place in the Naigaon suburban area nearby.



