Delhi: Gangster Fajja, who escaped police custody, killed during encounter in Rohini

Gangster Kuldeep Maan alias Fajja was killed during an encounter late on Saturday. According to the details, Fajja had escaped police custody three days back, following a shootout at GTB Hospital. His encounter took place at Tulsi apartments in Rohini’s sector 14. Earlier on Thursday, Fajja, a close aide of jailed gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi, was brought to the hospital for treatment, when nearly 10 armed assailants attacked police personnel and overpowered them.

According to a statement by a senior police officer, “They threw chilli powder at the police team. Over 20 rounds were fired by both sides. One of the assailants, Ankesh, was shot in the back and fell while another accused, Ravi (35), sustained two bullet injuries in the chest and died.”

Several teams of special cell and crime branch were asked to look into the matter and one of the teams of the New Delhi Range of Special Cell received information that he was hiding in Tulsi apartments.

Commenting on the incident, senior police said, "After monitoring his activity throughout the day, a team led by Inspectors Sunil Rajain and Ravinder Joshi decided to conduct a raid at his hideout. They cordoned off the area and asked him to surrender around 12.45 am, but he fired. In retaliation, police also fired and he was killed. His associate, who provided him shelter, has been arrested from the spot."

Police found that a few days ago, gangster Kala Rana approached one Priyavrat from Bangkok and asked him to coordinate with Fajja for a personal favour. Priyavrat, however, was arrested on March 6 by the special cell in connection with the murder of a civil defence volunteer in Bawana.

Rana then asked one Ankesh to coordinate with Fajja. “Fajja asked Ankesh to arrange some men, and the latter convinced them to come on board saying they had been asked to provide protection to Fajja when he comes to the hospital.

Ankesh stayed at a hotel in Saraswati Vihar on Wednesday night. On Thursday morning, he picked up his aides, including two juveniles, from Mukarba Chowk,” an officer said.