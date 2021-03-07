Image Source : PTI Criminals pose as jailed gangster Neeraj Bawania over phone, try extorting Rs 50 lakh from Delhi businessman

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Sunday arrested two people, who posed as jailed gangster Neeraj Bawania over the phone, for trying to extort Rs 50 lakh from a businessman in the national capital. The two accused, identified as Mohammad Moin and Adil, were arrested in connection with the case.

According to the crime branch, Moin made extortion calls and identified himself as gangster Neeraj Bawania while his accomplice Adil had an issue with the complainant and he wanted to teach the businessman a lesson.

The businessman lodged a complaint alleging that he was being threatened over the phone by the accused who were demanding Rs 50 lakh from him.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 387 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

Based on a tip-off and technical surveillance, a trap was laid to arrest the accused.

