Retired cop robbed, killed outside bank in Uttar Pradesh

A retired police inspector was allegedly beaten to death by robbers outside a bank in broad daylight in Uttar Pradesh's Banda. The incident was reported in Nibaich police station area. According to the family members, the deceased, Kallu Prasad was beaten outside the bank by two persons after he had taken out money from the bank.

Speaking to media persons, Circle Officer Raghvendra Singh stated, "The family members have alleged that he was beaten to death outside the bank. Further investigations are underway."

"We are awaiting the details of the post mortem report. We will take action as per the findings of the investigation," he added.

Rajjan Prasad, the son of the deceased stated, "We had gone to the bank to withdraw money. The moment my father stepped out, two people snatched away the money and beat up my father. They later fled the spot."

"We immediately took father to the hospital where he was declared brought dead," he stated.

