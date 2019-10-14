Daylight shootout stuns Ranchi, CCTV captures miscreants with gun

Two brothers, both jewellers, were injured in a shootout in Ranchi on Monday. According to the police, the siblings - Rohit and Rahul - were shot by bike-borne assailants when they were inside their jewellery shop.
Both suffered injuries during the shooting incident.
"The criminals came in a bid to loot the jewellery and cash at gun point and when the duo resisted, the armed men opened fire on them and fled, leaving both the brothers critically injured", a police officer said.
The victims were admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for treatment and their condition is said to be critical, the police added.
A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.
