Daylight shootout stuns Ranchi, CCTV captures miscreants with gun

Two brothers, both jewellers, were injured in a shootout in Ranchi on Monday. According to the police, the siblings - Rohit and Rahul - were shot by bike-borne assailants when they were inside their jewellery shop.

New Delhi Updated on: October 14, 2019 19:05 IST
A CCTV photo shows three robbers who allegedly shot at Gahana Ghar jewellery shop owner, in Ranchi.

Two brothers, both jewellers, were injured in a shootout in Ranchi on Monday. According to the police, the siblings - Rohit and Rahul - were shot by bike-borne assailants when they were inside their jewellery shop.

Both suffered injuries during the shooting incident. 

"The criminals came in a bid to loot the jewellery and cash at gun point and when the duo resisted, the armed men opened fire on them and fled, leaving both the brothers critically injured", a police officer said.

The victims were admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for treatment and their condition is said to be critical, the police added.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

