Image Source : FILE Goons loot Rs nine lakh from petrol pump in Jharkhand

Unidentified criminals looted Rs nine lakh from a petrol pump situated in the Premnagar area on the outskirts of the city, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, seven bike-borne miscreants held the petrol pump employees at gunpoint and fled with the cash on Tuesday night.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits, the police added.

ALSO READ | Muzaffarnagar: Six men assault priest, loot ashram

ALSO READ | Two men loot Rs 9 lakh at bank in Delhi