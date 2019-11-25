Image Source : PTI Husband of sarpanch beaten to death in Rajasthan's Alwar

A 40-year old businessman, who was the husband of a sarpanch, was beaten to death in Alwar district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday. The incident occurred in the Mandawar area on Sunday evening when Mahaveer Yadav was returning home from his factory, they added. Yadav was brutally assaulted with sticks and iron roads and left at the spot badly injured, the officials said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. An autopsy was conducted on Monday, they said. Yadav's wife, Babli Devi, is the sarpanch of Darbarpura in Alwar.

"Efforts are being made to identify and arrest the accused," the police added.

